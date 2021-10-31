Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $223.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.30. 515,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,017. Five Below has a 1-year low of $130.59 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Five Below’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $43,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,003,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,081,000 after acquiring an additional 169,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Five Below by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138,587 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.