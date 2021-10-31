FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Update

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the September 30th total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FirstService stock opened at $199.92 on Friday. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $127.61 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.26.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on FSV. Raymond James boosted their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in FirstService by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,271,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,211,000 after acquiring an additional 83,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in FirstService by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,596,000 after acquiring an additional 171,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FirstService by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,819 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in FirstService by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,698,000 after acquiring an additional 146,149 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.