FirstGroup’s (FGROY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded FirstGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstGroup currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGROY opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

