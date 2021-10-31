FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target Raised to GBX 103

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transport operator’s stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstGroup currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 95 ($1.24).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Shares of FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 100.80 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 38.33 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 102.70 ($1.34). The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.47.

In related news, insider Jane Ann Lodge acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £13,050 ($17,049.91). Also, insider Peter Lynas acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £51,600 ($67,415.73). Insiders acquired a total of 75,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,900 over the last ninety days.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.