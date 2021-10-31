FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,721,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,747. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

