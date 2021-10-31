First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. 93,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.