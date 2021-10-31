First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 50.2% over the last three years.

FIV stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

