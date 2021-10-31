First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 34,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 556,583 shares.The stock last traded at $76.94 and had previously closed at $76.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 60.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

