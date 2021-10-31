First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.20 and last traded at $60.41. 136,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 259,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXR. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 8,151.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 149,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 148,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 133.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,520,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,795,000 after buying an additional 1,440,916 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1,052.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,529,000 after buying an additional 347,056 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

