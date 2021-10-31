First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Position Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 1.94% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,603,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DDIV opened at $33.15 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

