First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Short Interest Down 64.2% in October

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of FDTS stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 73.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 779.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares in the last quarter.

