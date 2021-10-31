First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,410 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $58,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

NYSE:FMS opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.