First Trust Advisors LP Sells 125,805 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $60,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,259 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,084 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

