First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 733,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,081 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $53,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Centene by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $71.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.74. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

