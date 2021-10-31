First Trust Advisors LP Has $63 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 77,794 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $62,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

