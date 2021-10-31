First Trust Advisors LP Has $56.60 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,521 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Carrier Global worth $56,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $20,318,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.6% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 243,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $52.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

