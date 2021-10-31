First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 348,485 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 10,914.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,485 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.84% of J & J Snack Foods worth $61,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JJSF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,464,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 34,501 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JJSF stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $134.40 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

