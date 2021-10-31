First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 441.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,257 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,798 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CX Institutional grew its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRC stock opened at $216.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $219.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

