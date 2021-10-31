First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$52.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First National Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$49.08.

FN stock opened at C$41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$36.81 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 53.88%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 534 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$46.90 per share, with a total value of C$25,042.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,569,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$354,962,623.92.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

