First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON FDP opened at GBX 2,090 ($27.31) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,349.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,377.58. The firm has a market cap of £581.01 million and a P/E ratio of 65.31. First Derivatives has a 52 week low of GBX 1,894 ($24.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,425 ($44.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82.

About First Derivatives

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

