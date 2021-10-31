First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON FDP opened at GBX 2,090 ($27.31) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,349.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,377.58. The firm has a market cap of £581.01 million and a P/E ratio of 65.31. First Derivatives has a 52 week low of GBX 1,894 ($24.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,425 ($44.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82.
About First Derivatives
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.