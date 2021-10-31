First Community Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

First Community has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Community has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Community to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

First Community stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. First Community has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 24.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Community will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCCO. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Community stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Community were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

