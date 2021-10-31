First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

FCF has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.38.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

NYSE FCF opened at $15.30 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $820,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.