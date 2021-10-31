First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 126,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 217,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

