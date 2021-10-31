First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 26.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.20. 13,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

