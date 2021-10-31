FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:A opened at $157.49 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average of $151.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

