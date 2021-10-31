FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 129 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $96.65 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $116.62.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

