FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,449,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 234,677 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $64.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

