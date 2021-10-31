FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 81,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 82,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 144,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,305,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIGA shares. TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $541.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.64.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

