FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $51,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,988,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $28,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $110.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

