FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in SM Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SM Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM opened at $34.32 on Friday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.