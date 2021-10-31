Financial Review: BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% Motorola Solutions 14.64% -271.44% 13.34%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BrewBilt Brewing and Motorola Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorola Solutions 0 3 8 0 2.73

Motorola Solutions has a consensus price target of $246.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.04%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Motorola Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 5.99 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Motorola Solutions $7.41 billion 5.68 $949.00 million $7.12 34.91

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications. The Software & Services segment provides a range of solution offerings for government, public safety and commercial customers, which includes public safety and enterprise Command Center Software, unified communications applications, and video software solutions, delivered both on-premises; and as a service, which includes a continuum of service offerings beginning with repair, technical support and maintenance; and advanced technologies, which include monitoring, software updates and cybersecurity services; and managed services range from partial to full operation of customer-owned or Motorola Solutions-owned networks. The company was founded on September 25, 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

