Filecoin (FIL) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and $968.73 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $63.37 or 0.00105111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00068428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00072959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,184.39 or 0.99824512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,175.01 or 0.06924866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00022710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 118,732,241 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

