FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Update

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FXCNY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. FIH Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

FIH Mobile Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

