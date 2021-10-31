Feellike Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,295.34 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00068108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00073319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00100356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,298.34 or 0.99547846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.15 or 0.07061353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00024146 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

