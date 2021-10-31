Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Releases Earnings Results

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FHI traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 795,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.14. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

In related news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,400.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Federated Hermes stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Federated Hermes worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

