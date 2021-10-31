Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Teradata worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

