Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 510,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextCure by 703.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NextCure by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

NextCure stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. NextCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $226.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.35.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

