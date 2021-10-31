Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 39,423 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,423 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,193,000 after acquiring an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $8,784,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $6,338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 75.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 116,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMN opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $329,966 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

