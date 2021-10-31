Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 13,135 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,135 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth about $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,813. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

SYNH opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.29 and a 52 week high of $97.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $88.22.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.