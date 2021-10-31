Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,689 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Antero Resources worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 4.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

