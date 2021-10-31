Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 42,587.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,005 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 138.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFIN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

DFIN stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.06.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

