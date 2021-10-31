Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Global Payments by 251.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 4.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,160,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.84.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.74 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.23.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.