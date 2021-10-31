Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth $1,683,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 28.7% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth $63,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $126.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average is $101.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $63.04 and a 12-month high of $126.40.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

