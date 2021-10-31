Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Broad Run Investment Management LLC

Broad Run Investment Management LLC cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.8% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Caxton Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 949,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,097,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Facebook by 278.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 559,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $194,621,000 after buying an additional 411,971 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Facebook by 3,418.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 319,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,065,000 after buying an additional 310,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,498,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,998,038,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $323.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.91.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock worth $844,454,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

