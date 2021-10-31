F5 Networks, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $8.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.13. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays increased their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

FFIV stock opened at $211.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.68 and a 200-day moving average of $196.48. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $129.43 and a 12-month high of $225.07.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,457 shares of company stock worth $3,225,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 21.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 32.6% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in F5 Networks by 50.5% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,272 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in F5 Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 20,697 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

