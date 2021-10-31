F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,905,135 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of F.N.B. worth $222,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.31. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

