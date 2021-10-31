ExNetwork Token (EXNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $27,590.00

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. ExNetwork Token has a total market cap of $13.66 million and approximately $27,590.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00069624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00074528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00105347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,566.04 or 0.99867256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.46 or 0.06907994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022651 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Coin Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExNetwork Token is exnetwork.community

ExNetwork Token Coin Trading

