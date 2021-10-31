Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

EXC stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $53.54.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exelon stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Exelon worth $622,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.