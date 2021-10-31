Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.34 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post sales of $366.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $351.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $386.40 million. Exelixis reported sales of $231.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,400 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.