Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 5,088 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $63,243.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $25,957.80.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $2,500.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $3,537.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 110 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,375.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 924 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $11,623.92.

On Friday, September 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 322 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $4,060.42.

On Monday, September 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 115 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $1,429.45.

On Thursday, September 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 13,087 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $163,064.02.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 131 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $1,672.87.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.70. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 130.59% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. Research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

